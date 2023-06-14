The Cincinnati Bengals at the moment have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +900.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 on the road.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson recorded 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3000 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +8000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

Odds are current as of June 14 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.