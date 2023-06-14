Cardinals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) and the San Francisco Giants (35-32) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 1:15 PM ET on June 14.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (3-7) versus the Giants and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6).
Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 37 times this season and won 15, or 40.5%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 9-16 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 310 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|Reds
|W 7-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ben Lively
|June 10
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Andrew Abbott
|June 11
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Adam Wainwright vs Hunter Greene
|June 12
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Matthew Liberatore vs Logan Webb
|June 13
|Giants
|L 11-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Alex Cobb
|June 14
|Giants
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Anthony DeSclafani
|June 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Tylor Megill
|June 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Kodai Senga
|June 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Carlos Carrasco
|June 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Patrick Corbin
|June 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs MacKenzie Gore
