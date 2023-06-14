Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Wednesday at Busch Stadium against Anthony DeSclafani, who is starting for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 1:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Giants are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-135). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Time: 1:15 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have put together a 15-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, St. Louis has an 11-19 record (winning only 36.7% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 57.4%.

St. Louis has played in 67 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-33-1).

The Cardinals have covered just 12.5% of their games this season, going 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-20 14-21 11-13 16-27 20-30 7-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.