Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt and others are listed when the St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (3-7) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 13 starts this season.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.88), 48th in WHIP (1.333), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 74 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .290/.385/.494 on the season.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .285/.333/.494 on the season.

Arenado has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .371 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI (67 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .294/.346/.487 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

