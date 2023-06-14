Dylan Carlson and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the San Francisco Giants and Anthony DeSclafani on June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .235 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Carlson has had a hit in 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .235 AVG .234 .333 OBP .275 .426 SLG .298 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 12 RBI 3 10/8 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings