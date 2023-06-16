Alexander Zverev 2023 Terra Wortmann Open Odds
The field is getting smaller at the Terra Wortmann Open, with Alexander Zverev getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Nicolas Jarry. Zverev's odds are the second-best among the field at +400 to win this tournament at OWL Arena.
Zverev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 16-25
- Venue: OWL Arena
- Location: Halle, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Zverev's Next Match
Zverev will meet Jarry in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 6:00 AM ET, after getting past Denis Shapovalov in the last round 6-2, 6-4.
Zverev currently has odds of -275 to win his next contest against Jarry. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +400
Zverev Stats
- Zverev defeated No. 27-ranked Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the .
- Zverev has not won any of his 12 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 20-12.
- Zverev has played 26.3 games per match in his 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- Over the past 12 months, Zverev has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 79.3% of his service games.
