On Friday, Nolan Gorman (.171 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (53) this season while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 97th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Gorman has gotten a hit in 40 of 63 games this year (63.5%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (15.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 63), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.1% of his games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 36.5% of his games this year (23 of 63), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 32
.291 AVG .209
.375 OBP .298
.592 SLG .427
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
29 RBI 17
39/14 K/BB 35/14
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.