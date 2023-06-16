Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 115 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.488) and OPS (.871) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last outings.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 35.8% of those games.
  • He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 67), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 20 games this year (29.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (47.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 34
.293 AVG .285
.416 OBP .349
.512 SLG .467
15 XBH 15
6 HR 5
16 RBI 15
38/24 K/BB 29/14
5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 14th start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
