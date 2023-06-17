Saturday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (33-36) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (27-43) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Mets, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-3) to the mound, while Adam Wainwright (2-1) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cardinals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (40%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned St. Louis this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (316 total, 4.5 per game).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule