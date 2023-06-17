Tommy Pham and the New York Mets will see Adam Wainwright at the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +125 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cardinals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 2-3 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 34 of its 69 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 14-22 11-14 16-28 20-32 7-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.