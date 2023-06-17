The New York Mets will look to Tommy Pham for continued offensive production when they take the field against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 94 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 214 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 316 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.41 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (2-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In seven starts this season, Wainwright has not yet earned a quality start.

Wainwright will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright -

