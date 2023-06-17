The Cleveland Guardians (32-37) and Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) meet on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86 ERA).

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Henry - ARI (3-1, 4.86 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-3) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with an ERA of 3.29, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.

Henry is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the year.

Henry will look to secure his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages five innings per appearance.

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

