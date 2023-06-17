The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.154 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .234 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 33 of 66 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (21.2%), Edman has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .259 AVG .208 .304 OBP .280 .414 SLG .387 9 XBH 12 4 HR 3 18 RBI 8 19/7 K/BB 19/10 6 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings