Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (33-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on June 18.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the Mets and Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 7-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (321 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule