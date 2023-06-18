The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Sunday at Citi Field, at 1:40 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Paul Goldschmidt among those expected to produce at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 96 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 217 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 321 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Cardinals rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

St. Louis has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.458 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Giants L 4-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants L 11-3 Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants L 8-5 Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets L 6-1 Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets - Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals - Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals - Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Matthew Liberatore Jameson Taillon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.