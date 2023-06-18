When the New York Mets (33-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) face off in the series rubber match at Citi Field on Sunday, June 18, Carlos Carrasco will get the ball for the Mets, while the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the hill. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +100 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 5.71 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 46 times and won 24, or 52.2%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 24-21 (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (42.3%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a mark of 8-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.