Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in 47 of 68 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).
- He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (17.6%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.316
|AVG
|.231
|.366
|OBP
|.276
|.511
|SLG
|.433
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|23
|27/11
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Carrasco (2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.