Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.057 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (20.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven in a run in 24 games this year (36.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.291
|AVG
|.195
|.375
|OBP
|.280
|.592
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|39/14
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
