Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (36-35) and New York Yankees (39-32) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 18.

The probable starters are Brayan Bello (3-4) for the Red Sox and Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 359.

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (45.5%) in those contests.

New York has a win-loss record of 6-5 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (321 total), New York is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 12 Rockies L 4-3 James Paxton vs Connor Seabold June 13 Rockies L 7-6 Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson June 14 Rockies W 6-3 Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber June 16 Yankees W 15-5 Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán June 18 Yankees W 6-2 Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt June 18 Yankees - Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino June 19 @ Twins - James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez June 20 @ Twins - Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober June 21 @ Twins - Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray June 22 @ Twins - Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan June 23 @ White Sox - Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito

Yankees Schedule