Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals will take the field on Monday at Nationals Park against Jack Flaherty, who is projected to start for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -160 +135 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 15 of the 39 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

St. Louis has gone 8-11 (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 61.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 71 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-35-1).

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 16-22 13-14 16-28 22-32 7-10

