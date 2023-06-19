Player props are listed for Paul Goldschmidt and Lane Thomas, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Flaherty Stats

Jack Flaherty (3-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Flaherty has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.64), 65th in WHIP (1.588), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1 vs. Dodgers May. 21 4.2 4 3 3 5 4

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 78 hits with 20 doubles, 12 home runs, 40 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .287/.381/.493 on the season.

Goldschmidt will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 75 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 19 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .276/.322/.493 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 78 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .287/.337/.485 slash line on the season.

Thomas will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 64 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.336/.452 on the year.

Candelario takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with four doubles and two walks.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 16 3-for-5 1 0 0 6 0 at Astros Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

