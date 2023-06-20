After batting .161 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .204 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • In 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%) Knizner has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 16
.179 AVG .222
.200 OBP .250
.385 SLG .444
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
7 RBI 5
13/1 K/BB 15/2
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.