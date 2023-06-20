Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nicholas Castellanos are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies meet at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Strider Stats

The Braves' Spencer Strider (7-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 14 starts, Strider has pitched through or past the fifth inning 13 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.131 WHIP ranks 24th, and 14.5 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 14 5.0 7 5 5 6 2 vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 94 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashing .325/.403/.561 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 74 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.322/.509 so far this season.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and nine RBI.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 18 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 15 3-for-4 0 0 3 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies or other Braves players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 87 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .315/.358/.493 so far this season.

Castellanos has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 2-for-6 2 0 3 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 53 walks and 41 RBI (48 total hits).

He's slashing .187/.332/.455 on the season.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 18 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Athletics Jun. 17 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Athletics Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 15 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.