When the St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) and Washington Nationals (27-44) face off at Nationals Park on Tuesday, June 20, Jordan Montgomery will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore to the hill. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Nationals (+125). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 3.74 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 16, or 40%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 10-13 (winning 43.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60% chance to win.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 24, or 36.9%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 18-29 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 2-8.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.