Cardinals vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) will look for Jordan Walker to continue a 12-game hitting streak versus the Washington Nationals (27-44) on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (3-7) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 3.74 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.91 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 14 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: MacKenzie Gore
- The Nationals will send Gore (3-5) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.74 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.74 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.
- Gore has registered six quality starts this season.
- Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.74 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.379 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.
