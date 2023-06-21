As of July 2, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the NFL.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Offensively, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Bengals posted six wins at home last year and six on the road.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Logan Wilson delivered 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3000 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +8000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3300 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +650 18 January 7 Browns - +3000

