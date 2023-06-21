How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt to the plate against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 105 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .427 slugging percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (346 total runs).
- The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Cardinals average MLB's fifth-worst WHIP (1.446).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty went six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Mikolas has recorded five quality starts this year.
- Mikolas will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Mets
|L 6-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Tylor Megill
|6/17/2023
|Mets
|W 5-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Kodai Senga
|6/18/2023
|Mets
|W 8-7
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|6/20/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|MacKenzie Gore
|6/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Marcus Stroman
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|J.P. France
