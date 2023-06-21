Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 21 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .231.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), with more than one hit 10 times (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including four multi-run games (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.291
|AVG
|.183
|.375
|OBP
|.270
|.592
|SLG
|.373
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|41/15
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.