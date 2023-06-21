Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, 168 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 21 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .231.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.7% of his games this year (40 of 67), with more than one hit 10 times (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.8% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (34.3%), including four multi-run games (6.0%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .291 AVG .183 .375 OBP .270 .592 SLG .373 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 39/14 K/BB 41/15 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings