Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (hitting .349 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Explore More About This Game
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (82) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .318 with two homers.
- In 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 48.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.293
|AVG
|.289
|.416
|OBP
|.352
|.512
|SLG
|.491
|15
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|22
|38/24
|K/BB
|32/16
|5
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
