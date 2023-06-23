The field is shrinking at the Mallorca Championships, with Corentin Moutet heading into a quarterfinal against Adrian Mannarino. Moutet's monyeline odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1400.

Moutet at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
  • Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa
  • Location: Mallorca, Philippines
  • Court Surface: Grass

Moutet's Next Match

Moutet has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will play Mannarino on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET (after beating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6).

Moutet Stats

  • Moutet defeated Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.
  • The 24-year-old Moutet is 19-15 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament victory.
  • Moutet has not won any of his three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, with a record of 2-2 on that surface.
  • Moutet has played 26.2 games per match in his 34 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
  • Moutet, over the past 12 months, has played four matches on grass, and 25.8 games per match.
  • Over the past 12 months, Moutet has won 74.9% of his service games, and he has won 23.8% of his return games.
  • Moutet has claimed 86.3% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 15.4% of his return games.

