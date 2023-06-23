The Viking International Eastbourne is nearing its close in Eastbourne, United Kingdom, as Francisco Cerundolo plays in a quarterfinal against Zhizhen Zhang. Cerundolo's monyeline odds to win it all at Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre are +550, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Cerundolo at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Cerundolo's Next Match

After getting past Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6, 7-6, Cerundolo will play Zhang in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET.

Cerundolo Stats

Cerundolo beat No. 83-ranked Huesler 7-6, 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Cerundolo is 34-23 over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Cerundolo is 1-1 on grass over the past year.

Through 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cerundolo has played 25.5 games per match. He won 52.4% of them.

Cerundolo, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 27.0 games per match.

Cerundolo has won 29.8% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games over the past year.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Cerundolo has won 65.4% of his games on serve and 28.6% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.