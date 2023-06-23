A quarterfinal is next for Madison Keys in the Viking International Eastbourne, and she will face Petra Martic. Keys has +550 odds (fourth-best) to take home the trophy from Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Keys at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Keys' Next Match

After defeating Xiyu Wang 6-2, 7-6, Keys will face Martic in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 7:15 AM ET.

Keys is currently listed at -210 to win her next contest versus Martic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Madison Keys Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +3300

Viking International Eastbourne odds to win: +550

Want to bet on Keys? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Keys Stats

Keys beat No. 73-ranked Wang 6-2, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the .

The 28-year-old Keys is 25-16 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Keys is 2-0 on grass over the past 12 months.

In her 41 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Keys has averaged 21.0 games.

In her two matches on a grass surface over the past year, Keys has averaged 22.0 games.

Keys has won 36.7% of her return games and 69.5% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Keys has claimed 81.0% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 39.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.