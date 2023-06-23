Varvara Gracheva 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Odds
A match in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals is next for Varvara Gracheva, and she will meet Lucia Bronzetti. Gracheva is +1100 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at TC Bad Homburg.
Gracheva at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Gracheva's Next Match
On Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET, Gracheva will play Bronzetti in the quarterfinals, after getting past Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 in the previous round.
Gracheva Stats
- Gracheva defeated No. 80-ranked Errani 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday to reach the .
- Gracheva has not won any of her 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 29-27.
- Gracheva is 2-1 on grass over the past year.
- Gracheva has played 21.7 games per match in her 56 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Gracheva, over the past 12 months, has played three matches on grass, and 17.3 games per match.
- Gracheva, over the past 12 months, has won 65.4% of her service games and 37.4% of her return games.
- Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Gracheva has won 70.4% of her games on serve and 44.0% on return.
