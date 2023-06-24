Adam Wainwright will attempt to control Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when they take on his St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Cardinals have +110 odds to upset. The over/under is 14 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 14 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those games.

St. Louis has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 74 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 18-23 14-15 17-28 23-33 8-10

