Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Paul Goldschmidt and others are listed when the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

London Stadium in London, United Kingdom How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 13 home runs, 40 walks and 38 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .287/.377/.493 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Nationals Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 77 hits with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.320/.481 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jun. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jun. 18 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Mets Jun. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (7-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts, Steele has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 26 3.2 10 6 5 4 0 at Phillies May. 21 6.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Astros May. 16 6.0 5 5 5 8 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 79 hits with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .284/.333/.399 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and seven RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 50 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.386/.408 so far this year.

Happ enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

