The St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) host the Chicago Cubs (36-38) in NL Central play, at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (7-2) for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright (3-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

Wainwright (3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In eight games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.

Wainwright is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Wainwright will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He allowed at least one earned run in each of his outings in 2023.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (7-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in 13 games this season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 13 starts this season.

Steele has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with 346 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 105 home runs (sixth in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 7-for-23 with a triple and three RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

