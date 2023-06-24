The Las Vegas Aces (11-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Indiana Fever (4-7) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

There is no line set for the game.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

Fever vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 96 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-21.2)

Las Vegas (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.8

Fever vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Indiana is 7-3-0 this season.

This year, six of Indiana's 10 games have gone over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are fifth in the league offensively (82.8 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (84.5 points allowed).

On the glass, Indiana is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.9 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (33.3 per game).

In 2023, the Fever are fourth in the league in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.4).

In 2023 the Fever are third-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%).

Defensively, the Fever are ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.8. They are second-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.6%.

Indiana attempts 28.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 71.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.1% of Indiana's baskets are 3-pointers, and 79.9% are 2-pointers.

