On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Stadium: London Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .262.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (26.7%).

He has homered in four games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .242 AVG .276 .386 OBP .366 .303 SLG .439 2 XBH 10 1 HR 3 8 RBI 13 16/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings