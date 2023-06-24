Willson Contreras -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (35.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .246 AVG .172 .328 OBP .272 .430 SLG .305 13 XBH 9 4 HR 4 18 RBI 13 28/13 K/BB 34/14 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings