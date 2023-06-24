How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Today's WNBA schedule features two contests, including the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.
Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's WNBA Games
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Indiana Fever
The Fever look to pull off a road win at the Aces on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 11-1
- IND Record: 5-7
- LVA Stats: 92.5 PPG (first in WNBA), 76.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- IND Stats: 82.6 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.2 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (18.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.4 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -15.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -1545
- IND Odds to Win: +875
- Total: 169.5 points
The Seattle Storm play the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury look to pull off an away win at the Storm on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SEA Record: 3-9
- PHO Record: 2-9
- SEA Stats: 76.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- PHO Stats: 77.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 87.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ezi Magbegor (14.7 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.8 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Sug Sutton (12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- SEA Odds to Win: -136
- PHO Odds to Win: +112
- Total: 161.5 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.