On Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Las Vegas Aces (12-1) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Indiana Fever (5-8). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Aces matchup.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-15) 171.5 -2100 +1100
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 170.5 -1400 +800
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 171.5 -1250 +700
Tipico Aces (-15.5) 172.5 -1600 +750

Fever vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Fever have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • When playing as at least 14.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-2.
  • Indiana has been an underdog by 14.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.
  • Fever games have gone over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

