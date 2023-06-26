The Las Vegas Aces (12-1) play at home against Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (5-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, June 26. The tip is at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas defeated Indiana 101-88 at home in its last outing. A'ja Wilson (28 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 53.3 FG%) and Kelsey Plum (26 PTS, 64.3 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) paced the Aces, and NaLyssa Smith (26 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 57.9 FG%) and Boston (18 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 72.7 FG%) led the Fever.

Aces vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)

Aces (-1400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+800 to win)

Fever (+800 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-15.5)

Aces (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Fever Season Stats

On offense the Fever are the sixth-ranked squad in the WNBA (83 points per game). On defense they are ninth (84.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Indiana is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.4 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.8 per game).

This season the Fever are ranked seventh in the WNBA in assists at 18.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the league in committing them (13.2 per game). It is worst in forcing them (11.3 per game).

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and rank seventh in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Indiana is the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.6%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever put up fewer points per game at home (80.8) than away (84.4), but also allow fewer at home (81) than on the road (86.8).

This season Indiana is pulling down more rebounds at home (37 per game) than on the road (36). But it is also allowing more at home (33) than away (32.6).

At home the Fever are averaging 18 assists per game, 0.4 less than away (18.4).

Indiana commits more turnovers per game at home (13.6) than on the road (13), but it also forces more at home (11.8) than on the road (11).

The Fever sink fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.8) than away (7), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.3%) than away (34.6%).

Indiana gives up fewer 3-pointers per game at home (6.2) than away (9.6), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (41.6%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won four of those games.

The Fever have been at least a +800 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Against the spread, Indiana is 9-3-0 this season.

Indiana has covered the spread every time (2-0) as a 15.5-point underdog or more this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.1% chance of a victory for the Fever.

