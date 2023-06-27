Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Cincinnati Bengals have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of December 31.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +120
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Bengals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 16 times last season.
- Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last year.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati had just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.
- In 14 games, Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.
- Also, Mixon had 60 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Logan Wilson recorded 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
