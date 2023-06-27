Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) and the Houston Astros (42-36) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on June 27.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (7-5, 2.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Jordan Montgomery (4-7, 3.69 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a mark of 11-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (354 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.40) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule