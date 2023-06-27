Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 236 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 354 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.447 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (4-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Montgomery will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery -

