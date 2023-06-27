When the Houston Astros (42-36) and St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) face off at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, June 27, Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery to the hill. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (4-7, 3.69 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 29 out of the 53 games, or 54.7%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have gone 29-24 (54.7%).

Houston has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+120) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

