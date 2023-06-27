On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .262 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (36.2%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.6%).

He has scored in 20 games this year (42.6%), including four multi-run games (8.5%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .243 AVG .276 .370 OBP .366 .297 SLG .439 2 XBH 10 1 HR 3 9 RBI 13 17/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings