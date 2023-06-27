Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .242.
- Edman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 during his last outings.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 53.4% of his games this year (39 of 73), with multiple hits 14 times (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- In 38.4% of his games this season (28 of 73), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.260
|AVG
|.223
|.308
|OBP
|.317
|.415
|SLG
|.405
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|9
|21/7
|K/BB
|21/16
|7
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 2.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
