The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks while hitting .242.

Edman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 during his last outings.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 53.4% of his games this year (39 of 73), with multiple hits 14 times (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

In 38.4% of his games this season (28 of 73), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .260 AVG .223 .308 OBP .317 .415 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 21/7 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

