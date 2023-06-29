On Thursday, June 29, Alex Bregman's Houston Astros (43-37) visit Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-125). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: J.P. France - HOU (2-3, 3.54 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-2, 6.56 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 29 (54.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Astros have gone 27-19 (58.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Astros went 2-3 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a mark of 8-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Paul DeJong 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

