Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .248 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carlson has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (15.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (26.7%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (35.6%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .253 AVG .242 .340 OBP .304 .410 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/9 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings